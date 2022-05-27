AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 912,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 49,764,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

