AMEPAY (AME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,304.00

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $794.88 or 0.02755737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00510405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.