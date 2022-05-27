América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.64

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 38966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 366,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.