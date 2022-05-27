América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.64

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 38966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.
AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 366,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
