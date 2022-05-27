American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 230.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAO opened at $10.13 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

