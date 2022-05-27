American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 1,197 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $33.25 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339,960 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

