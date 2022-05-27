American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $14.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.02 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.