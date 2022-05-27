America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

CRMT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

