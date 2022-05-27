Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $275.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.91.

NYSE:AMP opened at $274.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

