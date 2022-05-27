AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMERISAFE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.95. 95,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $965.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $257,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

