AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.29.

ABC opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

