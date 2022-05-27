Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 699,666 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.