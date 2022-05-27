Amon (AMN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $288.00

Amon (AMN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $303,248.08 and $288.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

