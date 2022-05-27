Amy Lynn Sherk Buys 2,000 Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,289.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,868.80.

Shares of TSE:FIH.U opened at C$10.61 on Friday. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

