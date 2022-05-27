Amy Lynn Sherk Buys 2,000 Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,289.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,868.80.
Shares of TSE:FIH.U opened at C$10.61 on Friday. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47.
About Fairfax India (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.