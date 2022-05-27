Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $821.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

