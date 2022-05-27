Analysts Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Will Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.67. Chesapeake Energy posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.54 to $16.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $22.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.15. 1,484,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,866. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

