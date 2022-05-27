Analysts Anticipate Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce $42.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.87 million to $42.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $177.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.66 million to $178.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $230.94 million, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $232.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $20.54. 364,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49. Expensify has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

