Analysts Anticipate On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will post sales of $247.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.37 million and the lowest is $235.28 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of ONON traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,447. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. ON has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,778,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,194,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

