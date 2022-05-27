Analysts Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. RCI Hospitality reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million.

RICK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of RICK stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,126. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

