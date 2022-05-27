Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.12. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,181,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,596. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,478,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.