Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). American Well posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.86. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Well by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,843,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

