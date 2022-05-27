Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.25. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 348,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.