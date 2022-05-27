Analysts Expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. VTEX posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 16,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,900. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $859.52 million and a P/E ratio of -11.65. VTEX has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

