Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for iA Financial (IAG)

iA Financial (TSE: IAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$89.00.
- 5/2/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$85.00.
- 4/26/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$78.00.
- 4/20/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.00 to C$88.00.
Shares of IAG stock opened at C$64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$85.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.86.
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total transaction of C$65,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,750,557.50.
