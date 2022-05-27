Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for iA Financial (IAG)

iA Financial (TSE: IAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$89.00.

5/2/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$85.00.

4/26/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$78.00.

4/20/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$85.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.86.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total transaction of C$65,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,750,557.50.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

