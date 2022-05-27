Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $225.22

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.22.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,011 shares of company stock worth $602,404. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $131.13 and a twelve month high of $230.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

