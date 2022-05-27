Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $18.10

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th.

BCRX stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $19,282,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

