Analysts Set EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target at $5.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.