Analysts Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) PT at GBX 1,325.63

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.63 ($16.68).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.36) to GBX 1,350 ($16.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($13.97) to GBX 1,060 ($13.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Electrocomponents stock remained flat at $GBX 1,047 ($13.17) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 733,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,852. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 839.50 ($10.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,045.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,094.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

