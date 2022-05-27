Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

EOSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,921.25% and a negative return on equity of 317.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at $474,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 206,350 shares of company stock worth $474,779. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

