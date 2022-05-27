Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

EVRI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Everi’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 3,296.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 495,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 389,089 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

