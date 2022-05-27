Analysts Set Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Target Price at $6.10

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Gerdau by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

GGB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,003,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,749,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

