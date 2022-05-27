Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Target Price at $40.33

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

SNCAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

SNCAF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

