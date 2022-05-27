Analysts Set Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) PT at GBX 1,264

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.91).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.99) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.35) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.99) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of UTG stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,130 ($14.22). The stock had a trading volume of 747,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,921. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($11.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.58.

In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.95) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,326.61). Also, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.08), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,118.31).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

