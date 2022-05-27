Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $146.56

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.50.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

