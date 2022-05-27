AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $18.96

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $18.52. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 1,391 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $530.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

