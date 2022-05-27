Anatole Investment Management Ltd Invests $77.99 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,653,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,988,000. GDS accounts for 4.3% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 243.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 658,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $30,383,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

GDS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

