Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Major Shareholder Buys $395,025.90 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag acquired 30,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $395,025.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,344,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,408,562.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Davidson Kempner Capital Manag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Davidson Kempner Capital Manag acquired 6,260 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $87,577.40.

NYSE AOMR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

