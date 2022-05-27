Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Acquires New Holdings in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTAAU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 23,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

