Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Buys Shares of 100,000 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMGAU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

