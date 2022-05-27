Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Makes New $251,000 Investment in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000.

Shares of LFACU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

