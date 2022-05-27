Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $4,980,000.

TGAAU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,206. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

