Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Takes Position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,910. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

