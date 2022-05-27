Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.78) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($54.11) to GBX 3,900 ($49.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($44.47).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,757 ($47.28) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,737.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,420.83.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($49.31), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,013,098.02).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

