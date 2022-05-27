ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

ANIP stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

