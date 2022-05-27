Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.