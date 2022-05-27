Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:ARBB opened at GBX 948.30 ($11.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £142.46 million and a PE ratio of 21.46. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,080 ($13.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 958.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 899.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

