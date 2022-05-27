Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

ACGL stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

