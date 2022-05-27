Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $179.47

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $179.47, but opened at $170.68. Arch Resources shares last traded at $165.99, with a volume of 1,804 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,584 shares of company stock worth $2,013,931 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

