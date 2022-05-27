Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 11.8% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.87. 35,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,063,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

