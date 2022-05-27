Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 11.8% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.87. 35,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,063,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
