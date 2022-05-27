Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

