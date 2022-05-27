Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,742. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 771,162 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

